The Milford wrestling team had a good weekend, hosting the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament for the first time in about 30 years and winning a plaque at that tournament for the first time since 1975.
“It was a pretty fun weekend,” Coach Joe Schluckebier said. “The finals were pretty exciting. We did what we came to do. We had to hold it together to hold off Wilber.”
Milford finished behind David City, which won its ninth consecutive SNC team title.
The Eagles had five wrestlers in championship matches and won four of them. Konner Schluckebier, Eli Vondra, Ethan Zegers and Jeaven Scdoris were conference champions, and Trace Rowland finished second.
Jack Chapman, Thomas Vance and Lorenzo Temple finished third, and Ethan Buchli was fourth.
“We won 10 medals –that’s never happened for Milford before,” Coach Schluckebier said.
Konner Schluckebier went 3-0 with two pins at 113 pounds to start the finals round for Milford. Vondra, in his first tournament back from injury, was 2-0 to win the 120-pound bracket.
Zegers took the 126-pound title, beating Gaven Schernikau of Centennial by pin in the finals. The match was the final time the two long-time opponents will wrestle each other. Milford is in Class C and Centennial is in Class D.
“They have a lot of respect for each other,” Coach Schluckebier said.
Scdoris was 3-0 at 145 pounds. He defeated Jacson Valentine of David City 13-7 in the final.
“He did a good job finishing with the win,” the coach said.
Rowland was 2-1 at 152 pounds with two pins. He lost in the final to Tad Moldenhauer of Wilber-Clatonia.
“We did a good job finishing with wins,” Coach Schluckebier said. “It was a pretty special day.”
He thanked the school administration, parents and other volunteers who helped put on the tournament.
MHS is scheduled to wrestle at Fairbury Friday, Feb. 7, in the final district tune-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.