The Milford girls’ basketball team saw some good things and some places to improve in its first two games.
The Eagles committed costly turnovers Dec. 6 and Fillmore Central came back for a 40-37 win. Nevaeh Stauffer led the team with 11 points, and Jayla Policky added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“I thought we played well enough to win,” Coach Phil Stauffer said.
MHS hosted Raymond Central Dec. 7 and won 67-28. Three Eagles reached double figures in scoring – Calyn Mowinkel with 16, Policky with 13 and Callie Carraher with 10. Policky finished another double double with 11 rebounds.
Milford outscored RCHS 33-10 in the second quarter. The defense forced 28 turnovers that led to 33 points, Coach Stauffer said.
“I was happy with how we got it going after a slow start,” the coach said.
Milford (1-1) will travel to Fairbury Friday, Dec. 13, and host Lincoln Lutheran Saturday, Dec. 14, with tip-off at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.