Milford’s wrestling team has gotten off to a fast start, sweeping a pair of duals Dec. 5 and winning the Friend Invitational Dec. 7.
“We came out guns ablazing,” Coach Joe Schluckebier said.
At Friend, Milford had two wrestlers reach the 100-win milestone within about 20 minutes of each other. Ethan Zegers, wrestling at 132 pounds, and Jeaven Scdoris at 145 pounds got their 100th career wins.
The Eagles also won the team title for the first time, the coach said.
“We had a strong run at the end,” he said. “We had a lot in the finals matches.”
Konner Schluckebier (113), Scdoris, Carter Sprinter (152) and Lorenzo Temple (220) won their weight classes. Zegers and Joey Kenning (126) finished second.
Milford beat Lincoln Lutheran 60-6 and Louisville 48-18 at Louisville Dec. 5.
“Things are starting to come together,” Schluckebier said.
Milford will host the county triangular with Centennial and Seward Thursday, Dec. 12. Matches start at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Eagles will wrestle at Crete.
(0) comments
