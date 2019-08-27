The Milford softball team took care of business at its home opener Aug. 24, beating Nebraska City 12-4 and holding off Wilber-Clatonia 13-10.
The opening competition is usually a quad, but Conestoga was unable to play because of low numbers and illness, Milford Coach Tom McCall said.
The Eagles played Nebraska City first and built a 7-0 lead after two innings. The Pioneers scored four in the third, but then the Eagles added three in the fourth and two in the fifth.
“The offense did a nice job up and down the lineup,” McCall said.
Seniors Callie Carraher and Calyn Mowinkel and junior Kaitlyn Klug had multi-hit games. Carraher and Mowinkel had three hits each, including a double apiece, and Klug was 2-4 with two RBIs. Janae Nitzsche drove in three runs, and Makena Stutzman hit a two-run home run in the fifth to end the game via the run rule.
“We swung the bat well,” McCall said.
Game two saw conference foe WCHS in the opposing dugout. The Eagles got off to a rough start, McCall said, allowing eight runs in the first two innings.
Milford took the lead in the bottom of the second with nine runs in the inning. Fifteen Eagles batted in the frame.
Kelly Bousquet, Mowinkel and Sam Cosaert drew consecutive walks to load the bases with no outs. Bousquet scored on a wild pitch, but Carraher eventually grounded out to third.
Mowinkel scored on a wild pitch and Cosaert scored on a double by Klug. Abby Houk drove in Klug on a single to left to make the score 8-7 WC. Stutzman was hit by a pitch, and then Nitzsche struck out.
Alexis Banks doubled to left to drive in Joselyn Bell, who was running for Houk, and tie the score. After Bousquet drew her second walk of the inning to load the bases, Mowinkel singled to drive in two and give the Eagles a 10-8 lead.
Cosaert walked to load the bases again, and Carraher singled to drive in two more. Klug was hit by a pitch to load the bases again, but Houk hit a fly ball to center to end the inning.
The game was only four innings but ended because of the time limit, McCall said. The first two innings alone took an hour. The teams combined for 40 at-bats, 20 runs and 15 hits.
“It was not the prettiest game,” McCall said.
Carraher paced the offense with a 3-4 game and drove in three runs. Mowinkel was 2-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Nitzsche drove in two runs.
Sydney Schildt got the start in the circle, with Banks and Carraher pitching in relief.
Overall, McCall was happy with his team’s play in the two games.
“A number hit the ball hard,” he said. “It was nice to get off to a hot start. We saw quite a few good things.”
The Eagles are scheduled to host Syracuse Aug. 27 and Wahoo Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. The team is off for the weekend and back in action Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Wilber-Clatonia.
