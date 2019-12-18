The Milford girls’ basketball team played good defense in its two games last week, beating Fairbury 46-42 and Lincoln Lutheran 43-28.
The Eagles were ready for a zone defense by Fairbury Feb. 13, Coach Phil Stauffer said. Nevaeh Stauffer made four three-pointers in the first quarter, with Calyn Mowinkel adding another, extending the Milford lead to 18-3 by the end of the period.
Coach Stauffer said Milford’s full-court pressure caused issues for Fairbury.
“Jayla (Policky), Calyn (Mowinkel), Nevaeh (Stauffer) and Shelby (Gropp) did a great job pressuring Fairbury’s guards through the game,” he said.
The Jeffs, though, cut into the lead by halftime, when the score stood at 27-16. By the end of the third quarter, Fairbury was within four at 32-28.
The coach said the Eagles need to improve their free throws. MHS missed six in the fourth quarter, he said.
Fairbury had chances to beat Lincoln Christian, Fillmore Central and Superior, he said, adding that all three were ranked in the top five in the preseason.
“So this was a big win for us,” he said.
The Eagles came back the next day to play Lincoln Lutheran. MHS turned in another great defensive effort, holding the Warriors to 15 points through the first three quarters.
On the other hand, Stauffer said, the Milford offense was inconsistent, but the team shot free throws better.
Policky and Hannah Kepler scored 21 and 16 points, respectively, to lead the Eagles. Policky finished a double double with 10 rebounds.
“I really like the defensive effort after a road game the night before and playing at 2 in the afternoon after many of them took the ACT Saturday morning,” Stauffer said.
The Eagles (4-1) were to play at Ashland-Greenwood Dec. 17 and host Centennial Friday, Dec. 20, with tip-off at 6 p.m.
