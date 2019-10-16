Milford and Fillmore Central had something in common when they started their football game Oct. 11. Both teams were missing their starting quarterbacks who were out with injuries.
Milford sent Konner Schluckebier out as its starter in place of Isaac Yeackley, but the junior sprained his ankle early in the game. So Coach Marty Hingst had sophomore Camden Springer take snaps.
“The kids overcame so much,” Hingst said, adding that the Eagles hadn’t had to replace someone as deeply involved in the team as Yeackley, who is also the starting free safety. “We had 10 other guys raise their game.”
The 28-0 win was the first shutout for the Eagles in 2019. Hingst said a lot of athletes came in and did a good job.
“It was one of those ridiculously interesting weeks,” Hingst said.
Milford lost yards on its first five series, but the defense stopped the Panthers inside the 10 and the 23. After the second stop, Hingst said, the Eagles got the ball back on the 38 and scored on a 13-yard run by Tyler Roth.
“We had to score twice because of a penalty,” Hingst said.
After playing defense for most of the first half, the Eagles held a 6-0 lead at halftime.
“Our defense, in the first half, was unbelievable monsters,” Hingst said.
After making some adjustments in the locker room, the Eagles got the ball on the 35 and covered the distance in five plays. Roth scored on a 3-yard run, with Springer running in the two-point conversion.
Milford’s third touchdown drive started at its own 44. The big play was a 34-yard pass from Springer to Bryce Jakub. Jeaven Scdoris finished the drive with a 2-yard run, and Springer found Jakub for the two-point conversion.
The JVs finished out the game and scored points of their own. Eli Vondra ran the ball in from five yards out, and the Eagles took a knee on the conversion attempt.
“It was pretty fun,” Hingst said.
Hingst was pleased with how well Springer played, considering he only had about three quarters of JV experience coming in to the game.
Carson Stauffer and Roth led the team from their linebacker positions with nine and eight tackles, respectively. Nick Beel on the defensive line also had nine tackles, knocked down a pass and recovered a fumble.
“As a whole, it was a really solid game for us,” Hingst said.
Not only was it Milford’s fourth win of the season, it was Hingst’s 225th career win at Milford.
“That’s kind of cool,” he said.
The Eagles (4-3) will host No. 5 Aurora Friday, Oct. 18, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
It’s the final regular season home game for the Eagles.
