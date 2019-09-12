The Charlie Thorell Invitational in Seward brings athletes from schools of all size, from Omaha Westside to David City Aquinas.
Milford also competes in the meet. Freshman Tandee Masco led the girls with a 70th-place finish, and Elliott Reitz led the boys with a 31st place.
Coach Michelle Kontor said the team ran well considering the impact of the heat and humidity. She said the heat bothered Masco, who at one point in the race was in the 40s for placing. Alayna Piening also got sick during the race but still finished.
The girls' team is battling injuries and illness early this season. Its top returning girls' runner, Ashley Kroese, will be limited with a torn labrum. McGuire is also coming off an injury, and other runners were sick.
The boys' team placed 10th, which Kontor was very happy to see. The Eagles beat the teams at the meet that are also in their district. Reitz and Maddox Baack both ran personal best times for the course, and Devon Reitz ran a good race, as well.
"It was a good start," she said.
The Eagles also ran at Cozad Sept. 7. Abbie McGuire was the top girls’ finisher in 17th, and Carter Roth led the boys in 18th.
Kontor said the girls performed better, finishing as the top team in Class C. Ashley Kroese ran this race and looked good until the pain from her shoulder set in. McGuire and Maddie Mullet both ran well, too, Kontor said.
She said the boys' team saw a lot of shuffling in its finishing order. Carter Roth ran his best time ever. Devon Reitz continued his consistent production, and Baack pushed him the entire race. The only Class C team to beat the Eagles was Sidney, the defending state champion.
Up next for Milford is its home meet Thursday, Sept. 12. After flooding this spring damaged the course in Milford, the meet will be run at Doane University in Crete.
"We hope we're closer to more fully loaded," Kontor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.