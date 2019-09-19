On a night when Milford celebrated the 1969 state champion football team, the 2019 Eagles won their first game of the season, beating Auburn 34-20.
Three Eagles topped the century mark rushing, led by Jeaven Scdoris’s 125 yards. Tyler Roth gained 113, and Isaac Yeackley picked up 101 yards.
Coach Marty Hingst was happy to see that the Eagles ran more plays than the Bulldogs and gained “considerably more yards,” he said.
With Auburn leading 20-19 at the end of the third quarter, Milford’s Carson Stauffer blocked a field goal attempt that swung the momentum squarely behind the Eagles.
Milford went 83 yards in four plays and scored on a two-yard run by Roth. Yeackley carried the two-point conversion to put Milford up 27-20. On its next possession, MHS went 47 yards in six plays and capped the drive with a five-yard run by Scdoris. Isaac Voboril kicked the points after to make the final 34-20.
“It was good to get the win,” Hingst said. “That’s just about as good a feeling as you could get.”
The Eagles made some adjustments at halftime to slow Auburn’s quarterback. Hingst said once the players adjusted, they were able to contain Auburn better.
Up next for Milford (1-2) is Lincoln Lutheran Friday, Sept. 20. The game will be played at Lincoln Pius X.
(0) comments
