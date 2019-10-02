Milford’s cross country teams added to their trophy cases last week. The girls’ team won the team title at the Malcolm Invitational Sept. 24, and the boys’ team was third. The Eagle girls came back Sept. 30 to win second at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Invite.
Coach Michele Kontor said the girls caught up to Lincoln Christian, which was second. Milford’s top two runners, Tandee Masco and Abbie McGuire, finished ahead of Lincoln Christian’s top two runners.
“Both ran extremely well,” Kontor said.
Madelyn Mullet finished ahead of four Lincoln Christian runners with a personal best time by 20 seconds.
“That was a breakout run for her,” Kontor said.
The girls continued to run well at UNK, earning second in the team standings. Masco finished 10th, with McGuire 15th. McGuire’s time was her best for the course, Kontor said.
Kontor said some runners handled the heat and wind better than others. Some were intimidated by the course, which is where the state meet is run.
Mullet and Alayna Piening struggled with the heat, she said.
In the boys’ race, Elliott Reitz set a personal best time and placed 12th. Maddox Baack was 14th, and Devon Reitz finished 15th. Collin Piening ran his best race ever, setting a personal best time, Kontor said.
At Kearney on Monday, the fifth-place finish for the Eagles was their best placing since 2015, Kontor said.
Devon Reitz came back with a 19th-place finish in 18:38.6.
“He assured me he would run better this week,” Kontor said.
Elliott Reitz wasn’t far behind, placing 20th in 18:40.3.
“This was good for us confidence-wise,” Kontor said.
The Eagles will next run Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Aquinas Invitational starting at 4:30 p.m. at the David City Country Club.
