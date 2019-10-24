Milford’s cross country teams had a good day at the district meet Oct. 17 in Aurora. The Eagle girls brought home the district title, the second in school history, while the boys finished third.
Tandee Masco was the individual champion, winning the girls’ race in 20:06.47. Abbie McGuire and Madelyn Mullet also earned medals, placing seventh and eighth, respectively.
“Tandee was phenomenal. She ran a smart race,” Coach Michele Kontor said. “She’s done everything she’s needed to do.”
Ashley Kroese placed 20th in her second race of the season. She’s been battling injuries this year.
“I applaud her for her courage,” Kontor said. “She’s sacrificed a lot to be on the team.”
Kroese’s goal was to be a four-time individual district champion but was not able to complete that this year because of injuries. Kontor said she’s maintained a good attitude in spite of that.
Kontor said the standings were touch-and-go for awhile until the Eagles knew for certain they’d won.
“It was pretty joyous when they announced it,” Kontor said.
The boys reached their goal of third place and cut the game between themselves and Malcolm and Aurora. Elliott Reitz was the top Eagle finisher, crossing the line in fourth place and 17:25.
Devon Reitz finished ninth, and Maddox Baack was 14th, also earning individual qualifier status.
Kontor said the girls’ goal at state is to be in the top half or even the top four teams. The boys are aiming for the top half of the team standings.
The coach said the Eagles will work on the mental end of the race and maintain the physical part.
“We need to stay steady and finish,” she said.
Class C will run at noon and 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Kearney Country Club. The girls will run the first race.
