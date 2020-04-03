Because of presidential and local disaster declarations, local government and some private nonprofit critical and noncritical services may be eligible for COVID-19-related reimbursement.
Education, utility, medical and emergency services, homeless shelters, houses of worship and others may be eligible.
If eligible, the facility must get e-portal access for making a request for public assistance.
More information on eligibility and guidance can be found at the Seward County Emergency Management website, www.countyofseward.ne.com. Emergency Management is listed under the West Wing tab. Download the two PDF files available on this subject.
The public is encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts on the Seward County website. Notifications are sent via text or email, no phone calls.
Weather alerts from the National Weather Service are sent automatically, and other alerts are formulated by the sheriff's office or emergency management department. Users can submit anonymous tips through the system as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.