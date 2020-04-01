The Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership has compiled the following information about the recently passed $2 trillion CARES Act, a stimulus package designed to provide financial assistance to businesses and individuals impacted by the coronavirus causing COVID-19.
SCCDP Director of Development Zane Francescato shared information about the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.
"The PPP directs $350 billion of the stimulus toward job retention and business operating expenses in the form of small business loans with favorable terms,” Francescato said.
Below are some program highlights for businesses:
• The program is designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on payroll by providing each small business a loan up to $10 million for payroll and certain other expenses.
• The loan has a maturity of two years and an interest rate of 0.5%.
• The first payment is deferred for six months.
• No collateral or personal guarantees are required. Neither government nor lenders will charge the small businesses any fees.
• If all employees are kept on payroll for eight weeks, SBA will forgive the portion of the loans used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.Up to 100% of the loan is forgivable, based on the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels. Forgiveness will be reduced if full-time headcount declines or if salaries and wages decrease. At least 75% of the forgiven amount must have been used for payroll. Businesses have 30 days from loan distribution to bring back laid-off or furloughed employees.
• Businesses including eligible non-profits, veterans organizations, tribal concerns, sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals and independent contractors described in the Small Business Act with 500 or fewer employees may apply.
• Businesses in certain industries may have more than 500 employees if they meet the SBA’s size standards for those industries.
• Businesses may apply for both PPP and the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance, as long as funds from both loans are used for separate expenses. The CARES Act amended the EIDL program to allow business to receive a $10,000 loan advance after applying. If denied EIDL assistance, that advance will be turned into a “grant” which does not have to be paid back. EIDL loans are separate from PPP loans.
• SBA Approved lenders will start taking applications as early as April 3.
A sample application and more information about the Paycheck Protection Program can be found athttps://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/paycheck-protection-program.
An application for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan can be found at https://www.sba.gov/page/disaster-loan-applications.
To help small businesses prepare to file for PPP loans, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has created a four-page COVID-19 Emergency Loans Small Business Guide and Checklist. Look at it if you are considering applying. The U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship has also prepared a three-page PPP FAQ Document that provides useful information for interested businesses.
Those with questions or who would like copies of the aforementioned documents should contact Francescato with SCCDP at Zane@CultivateSewardCounty.com.
"We also encourage you to reach out to your lending institution as they are more familiar with SBA loan programs. Remember, financial institutions are important partners in times of uncertainty,” Francescato said.
