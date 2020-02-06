The Concordia Fieldhouse was one site in the Seward Showcase youth basketball tournament Feb. 1-2, with youngsters playing on three courts at once across the infield of the indoor track. The event brought 130 youth basketball teams from around the state, including the Milford Legends basketball program, playing in every available gym in Seward. The tournament, for students in third through eighth grades, ran all day Saturday and wrapped up just before the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon.