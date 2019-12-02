The Seward County Sheriff and deputies are continuing to search for a Seward man who fled from a scene near Garland Dec. 1.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., a Seward County deputy responded to a motorist assist in the area of Highway 34 and McKelvie Road.
Once the deputy contacted the driver and sole occupant of the disabled vehicle, the driver identified himself as Matthew A. Williams, 41, of Seward.
Williams was not able to provide identification to the deputy and was continuing to look for it when the deputy returned to his cruiser to verify Williams’ identity.
Seward County Communications was able to confirm Williams’ identity and informed the deputy that there was an active misdemeanor warrant for Williams’ arrest.
Williams fled the scene on foot toward a heavily wooded area.
A search of the area was conducted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol K-9 unit.
As of 1 p.m. Dec. 2, Williams had not been located.
He is wanted for theft by unlawful taking, obstructing a peace officer and failing to appear when on bail, a misdemeanor.
There is no immediate threat to the public. If you have any information regarding Williams, contact the sheriff’s non-emergency line at (402) 643-4578.
