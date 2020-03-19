COUNTY OFFICES: Effective immediately the morning of March 19, the Seward County Courthouse and all other county facilities closed to the public.
"We were the only county in this area not to have closed our courthouse to the public, and we were seeing an influx of residents from other counties, particularly Lancaster, to come use our services," County Clerk Sherry Schweitzer said March 19. "We felt it was creating a bigger risk for our staff and customers."
Offices are still open to conduct business by phone, email or appointment. This includes the Seward County Justice Center and Extension Office, as well.
Beginning March 20, the courthouse will have a drop box out front for residents to use.
"Some items cannot be done through the mail, such as licensing a new vehicle. The same with marriage licenses," Schweitzer said.
Each office will set its own parameters for working through those processes by appointment.
For more information, visit countyofsewardne.com.
SEWARD COUNTY EXTENSION: Nebraska Extension in Seward County also is affected by the closure. The office will accept phone calls, mail, email and schedule appointments, but some staff are working remotely.
All events and programs planned from now until May 9 have been converted to remote learning, postponed or canceled. Updates will be coming soon. Those still planned will be offered across a variety of formats, depending on the event, including, email, webinars, social media, Zoom calls and more.
For more information, call (402) 643-2981 or email seward_county@unl.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.