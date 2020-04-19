Two more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Four Corners Health Department on April 18.
One was in Seward County, a man in his 40s who is self-isolating at home. Those he had contact with are in quarantine.
The other was in York County, another man in his 40s. He is also isolating himself at home. Four Corners is tracing contacts and notifying those identified to self-quarantine.
Lastly, Four Corners has identified that people who visited the Ace Rent-To-Own in the city of York on Monday April 13, during regular store hours, have possibly been exposed to COVID-19.
The Ace-Rent-To-Own, located at 700 S. Lincoln Ave. in York, had previously implemented extra infection control precautions within the store, so this is considered a low-risk exposure situation.
However, for those visiting the store that day, Four Corners advises those people to monitor themselves for fever, cough and shortness of breath through Tuesday, April 28, and diligently practice social distancing.
If symptoms develop, isolate immediately and contact your medical provider.
Saturday’s newest COVID-19 cases bring the Four Corners District total to 15. The York County total is 7, Polk County 5, Seward County 2 and Butler County has 1.
For concerns or questions, please contact the Four Corners Health Department at 402-362-2621, info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit the website www.fourcorners.ne.gov.
