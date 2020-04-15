Changes are happening almost daily in the Milford Public Schools district. The Board of Education held its April 13 meeting via video conference.
Superintendent Kevin Wingard gave an update on how COVID-19 is affecting the district.
Technology
One issue the school is working through is making sure each student has access to the internet and the technology they need to participate in e-learning.
As of April 14, the district has handed out 56 computer or tablet devices for students who needed one, as well as six internet hot spots.
Wingard said the school is communicating with families to make sure those who need technology help can get it, especially now that more people are losing their jobs and having to decide which bills to pay. Internet is usually low on the priority list.
The school also offers wifi that can be accessed from vehicles in the parking lot.
Wingard said as staff were preparing devices to distribute, they determined that not all of them are able to run the programs students need right now.
“We had to hand-pick the devices that we could have upgraded to the right programs,” Wingard said. “We need to do some technology upgrading through this process.”
Meals
As of April 13, the district was serving breakfast and lunch to 92 students. Sixteen of those were being delivered to homes, while the rest are stopping by the school to pick them up.
Each lunch comes with a breakfast item and milk for the following day.
Another 43 backpacks through the Kiwanis Backpack Program are being distributed each Monday.
Wingard said the meals are available to all MPS families who need them, and he expects the number of people utilizing the service to increase as more people are laid off or furloughed. Call the school if your student is in need of food.
Off-site learning
Director of Learning Dr. Mitch Kubicek said at the time schools shut down March 11, more than 70 students had missing assignments or failing grades.
“Now we're in the lower 20s,” Kubicek said. “Teachers are Zooming with kids and parents and working through that. Our goal is to have that number be zero, and it's definitely moving in the right direction.”
He said the district is following the regular school calendar through the rest of April, but there may be a few flexible learning days in May to allow students to catch up where needed.
“We've had to make a lot of adjustments along the way, and I think we're in a really good spot. We knew we'd have to be flexible from the start,” Kubicek said. “The classroom teachers have really done a nice job of adjusting to the needs of families and the kids in their classes.”
High School Principal Brandon Mowinkel said staff need to hear from students and families to know whether their e-learning tactics are working.
“Nobody really knew how this was going to go. I told our staff we have to be open to feedback, both positive and critical, because that's the only way we're going to get better,” Mowinkel said. “The feedback's been really positive for the most part.”
Kubicek said staff have had to reevaluate teaching strategies for students with special education needs. For any student with an Individualized Education Program, staff had to amend the IEP to show what services would look like virtually. When they return to in-person classes, those IEPs will have to be amended again, and staff will have to determine if those students lost educational time or if additional services are necessary.
Grading
In short, grading is much different now.
“To try to assess kids in the normal way was going to have a lot of challenges,” Kubicek said. “When we give assignments, we're going to put them in two categories: essential or enrichment.”
Essential assignments focus on skills students must know in order to move on to the next grade level next year.
Enrichment assignments give extra practice and should still be completed when possible.
Instead of using the 1 to 100 grading scale, most teachers have switched to giving a 0, 1 or 2 grade.
A 0 means the assignment hasn't been turned in yet. A 1 means it's partially completed or needs a lot of correcting. A 2 means it's completed accurately.
Kubicek said most teachers send an email or Google Doc to parents and students each week letting them know where assignments stand on that scale for each subject.
He said teachers are trying to find ways to give effective feedback, especially to make sure essential skills are being understood.
“We hope that we get feedback from parents if that's not being done consistently,” Kubicek said.
This semester will not count toward a student's cumulative GPA or class rank. For the 2019-20 school year, students will be graded as Pass or Fail instead of on the 1-100 scale, because staff have no way of knowing what challenges each individual student is facing.
Some older students are having to take care of their younger siblings while parents are working. Others may not have high-speed internet connections or may be dealing with illness.
Mowinkel shared a quote from writer Sim Kern: “If teachers are assigning grades right now, what they are grading is PRIVILEGE. Without the equalizing force of the school-building and its services, limited as they are, teachers are grading on access to technology, wifi, food and housing security, and ableism.”
“We're going to do the best to make it work for each individual family,” Kubicek said. “We know some things might come up with each individual student and their family.”
Graduation
Seniors will receive their diplomas, the school just isn't sure when.
Wingard said Gov. Pete Ricketts has told schools there will be a size restriction on gatherings through the summer, but no details have been shared.
“We want to honor them (seniors) somehow, but we also are under directives from the governor and the health department, and people's health is at risk, and I think it's our job to do the right thing for everybody,” Wingard said. “We'll do the best we can.”
Milford has not set a date for a graduation ceremony. Wingard said if anything is planned, it will likely be in August or later.
Keeping positive
During the meeting, Wingard thanked all Milford staff members and said they are meeting these challenges well.
“You know, we're Milford. I have a good feeling in my heart. This has been the weirdest three weeks to a month,” he said. “We are Milford. We're all learning, we all have snags. Steady is key, I think, in this whole process. I'm pretty pleased with our process right now, and we're making decisions when we think we have the information that we can.”
Assistant High School Principal Cameron Soester commended Wingard for his work amid the pandemic.
“I think Kevin needs to be recognized with his leadership in this, to be the reasoning voice in the sound of chaos,” Soester said.
Board President Dave Welsch agreed.
“I appreciate all the good work you guys are doing. It's different, but we're moving forward in a positive manner,” Welsch said.
Board member Ned Pauley said not all schools are handling things the same way.
“I think the huge thing that sets the tone is attitude. I imagine there are school where the administration is complaining or frustrated or not understanding. You're looking for the positive, you're making the best of this situation,” Pauley said. “I know your staff appreciates it and your students appreciate it, so thanks for keeping that attitude.”
