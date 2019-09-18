Milford Public Schools will have a budget of just over $13.2 million this school year, up from $12.7 million last year.
The Board of Education approved the budget with a 5-1 vote at a special meeting Sept. 16 after extensive discussion Sept. 9.
Board member Jim Stahly voted against, citing concerns that property taxes were already too high.
Around $6,184,000 of the total budget will be generated by tax revenue.
Though a public hearing was held for the budget during the Sept. 16 meeting, no members of the public attended.
Read more on the budget discussion at milfordtimes.net.
In addition to talking budget at its Sept. 9 regular meeting, the board:
• heard from Superintendent Kevin Wingard about an upcoming hearing, called for by state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Douglas County, which will focus on Legislative Resolution 63—an interim study that looks at educational service units.
“LR 63 is intended to examine educational service units, including the structure, duties, current projects, and financing,” Wingard wrote in a report to the board.
Testimony at the hearing is by invitation only, but the public is welcome to attend at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at the State Capitol. The study was co-sponsored by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte and Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson.
“That’s a huge concern,” Wingard said. “I know all the education associations and individual schools are working hard to show how important ESUs are to school districts.”
• heard a brief update from Wingard, who said the elementary school addition was progressing. Portions of the addition were being painted, and windows were supposed to arrive within the week. It is projected to be done in late October.
• approved out-of-state trips for the 2019-20 school year to include the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 30-Nov. 2; FFA National Land Judging in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, May 5-8; FBLA national contest in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 29-July 2; Close Up in Washington, D.C., April 12-17 (with students and sponsors paying their own costs); FCCLA Fall Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas, Nov. 15-17; FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., July 5-9; and ProStart National Competition in Washington, D.C., May 1-5 (with expenses covered by the state and national ProStart organizations). Some trips may not be taken unless students qualify for the events through local or statewide contests.
• heard from Director of Learning Dr. Mitch Kubicek that the Nebraska Reading Act has changed the way the school identifies students who receive additional reading instruction beyond the regular 90-minute reading block.
Any student who scores below the cut score on a reading assessment (determined by the Nebraska Department of Education) will receive additional reading support and will have a written Individual Reading Plan that will be shared with parents.
• approved the 2018-19 Multicultural Report. The report, required by state law since 1992, highlights the efforts of teachers to incorporate other cultures in their curriculum at all grade levels, specifically the “culture, history, and contributions of African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans and Asian Americans” and to help students develop the “ability to recognize, analyze, and make intelligent decisions about discrimination based on race or ethnicity.”
The report lists a sample of activities the students participated in, such as reading stories about other cultures, journaling, holding group discussions and practicing empathy.
• appointed Jessica Dunlap to serve as the board’s representative at the 2019 Nebraska Association of School Boards Delegate Assembly.
• reviewed the unaudited numbers from the 2018-19 budget.
The next regular Milford School Board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at Milford Elementary School. Meetings are open to the public.
