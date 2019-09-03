Southeast Community College in Milford wants its students and the community to work together to stay safe.
That’s why it’s planning the second annual Community and Campus Safety Night on Sept. 10 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“We are so excited,” said Stacy Riley, assistant campus director and dean of students. “Last year we had a really awesome turnout. We had over 200 people attend. We hope to at least match that.”
The event will offer activities for adults and kids of all ages, “focused on promoting campus and community safety here in Milford,” Riley said.
Those activities include a free pulled pork or hot dog meal (while supplies last), a fun run for all ages, educational stations and a suicide prevention training.
Channel 10/11’s Weather Shield team will demonstrate how to be safe and aware during severe weather.
Four Corners Health Department will hold a bicycle helmet and safety belt fitting.
The Milford Police Department will talk about harm reduction and prevention in connection with alcohol and drugs.
Hope Crisis Center will be on campus to talk with students about health relationships.
Other activities include a rock climbing station, Star Care medical helicopter, the Milford Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, a bounce house, a raffle and activities with AAA Nebraska.
SCC students who stop by will be entered into a drawing for SCC swag.
“This is all free,” Riley said, adding that SCC, Farmers and Merchants Bank and the Milford Police Department are sponsoring the event.
“Milford Chiropractic has donated to fun run participants some healthy lifestyle items,” Riley said. “The Milford Chamber also is sponsoring an activity booth. We’re grateful for their support.”
The Question, Persuade, Refer suicide prevention training will begin at 6 p.m. in the Dunlap Center, Rooms A and B. The training is open to the community with the hope of getting people to ask the question: “Are you thinking about suicide?” and know how to respond when someone needs help.
The one-mile fun run around campus will begin at 7 p.m. A registration link will be available on the Milford Chamber website at www.milfordnechamber.com.
“Come to have fun,” Riley said. “We look forward to inviting the community onto campus.”
