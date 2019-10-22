Southeast Community College Milford alumnus recently donated three of his machines, patents and intellectual rights to the school.
Elmer Wessel graduated from Southeast Community College in 1971, and started Industrial Machine Specialties in Lincoln in 1974.
Elmer then created many more companies, but the one that remains under his ownership today is SourceOne, according to Kirby Taylor, a precision machining instructor at SCC.
While working with his companies, someone came to Wessel asking for something to help roll sod.
“These are 5,000 pounds — some of them these rolls of sod he needed to get laid down — but the current systems the tracks came off,” Wessel said. “They only had a single lug drive down the middle of the track, and this one has two lugs that drive the belt system.”
While Wessel and his company researched, they found that Cushman, also in Lincoln, had invented a two-luge drive system called the Trackster.
“Unfortunately the Trackster was a product that killed somebody. They didn’t put a roll bar on it, and blew it basically,” Wessel said. “It was like the next day the Trackster went out of business but it was a very viable, very high-quality business. So a group of people from Cushman started that back up again. We at IMS, SourceOne maybe by then, we were helping them build a new version.”
The new product Wessel and his company helped create is now being donated to SCC. He challenged the students to find out what the machine can do next.
“It can be so many things and that’s the goal. That’s why it’s here,” Wessel said to a small crowd. “It’s not really here for the staff and the faculty. It’s here for you guys. It’s here for the students to come up with the next best thing. It rolls a big hunk of sod, big deal. That’s all it does now. But think of what else it could do. It’s up to you guys.”
Taylor said this is a unique position for SCC to be in.
“This gift today, the biggest thing about it is this is real life industrial equipment,” Taylor said. “This is real deal stuff that we have the opportunity in manufacturing to work with and to take and design with what we want and decide whatever we want to do with it and allow programs to collaborate together. And see if we can’t come up with different attachments, different things that we can, even maybe beyond where Elmer has it at the present state.”
