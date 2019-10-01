Runza is officially opening for business in Milford.
A crowd of about 50 people turned out for a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 1, held at the Milford Senior Center because of rain.
Runza National President Donald Everett, Jr., spoke at the event, along with local representatives.
“It really does take a village to put something together like this. We’re excited to be here,” Everett said.
The Milford Runza is the restaurant chain’s 86th location. The company began working with the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership and the City of Milford in May 2018 to bring the restaurant to town.
“We’re grateful for Runza’s investment in Milford,” SCCDP President and CEO Jonathan Jank said. “Economic development projects never happen without multiple organizations involved.”
Jank thanked a dozen organizations and individuals who were a part of the project, including city staff, council members and those who approved tax increment financing and LB 840 money for the project.
“We owe a great deal of appreciation to Jonathan and his staff. They spend an incredible amount of time and effort in our community,” Milford Mayor Patrick Kelley said.
Kelley expressed his excitement for having a well-known Nebraska restaurant in town, as the majority of Runza’s locations are in Nebraska.
“We are welcoming a restaurant that has been feeding Nebraskans for 70 years,” Kelley said.
Kathy Densberger will be the general manager for the new location.
Densberger started working at the Seward Runza 35 years ago before advancing to manage locations in Lincoln.
“Kathy is a great leader who we know will connect well with both employees and the community,” said Becky Perrett, director of marketing for Runza National.
The restaurant plans to be open for lunch on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
