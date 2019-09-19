Roger and Nancy Roth of Beaver Crossing will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Oct. 2.
They were married Oct. 2, 1959.
The couple has three children: Wendell (Teresa) Roth, Matt (Jennifer) Roth and Sally (Andrew) Schweitzer. They have 16 grandkids and four great-grandsons.
To celebrate, their family is hosting an open house Sept. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Milford Mennonite Church, located at 920 Third Street in Milford.
The couple requests no gifts. If unable to attend, cards can be sent to 3516 Old Cheney Road, Beaver Crossing, NE 68313.
