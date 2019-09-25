Weather permitting, the Nebraska Department of Transportation will begin an accident repair project Sept. 30 on L-80E on the north edge of Beaver Crossing.
State maintenance forces will perform an accident repair from Reference Post 8.57 to Reference Post 11.71. The work is anticipated to take five days.
From the west on I-80, the detour is at Exit 351 using US-81 and US-6. From the east on I-80, the detour is at Exit 379 using N‑15 and US-6. L-80E will be open from US-6 to Beaver Crossing. L-80E will be closed north of Beaver Crossing.
Motorists should expect to see delays and are reminded to drive cautiously through highway work zones.
