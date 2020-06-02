Richard L. Fischer
June 2, 1950 – May 28, 2020
Richard L. Fischer was born June 2, 1950, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Richard H. and Betty (Barnhill) Fischer, and passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Seward at the age of 69.
As a young boy, Richard attended Milford Public Schools, Wymore Public Schools and Pawnee City Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1968. He furthered his education by attending Dana College in Blair, graduating with a degree in physical education. On Aug. 9, 1970, he was united in marriage to Janet Dageford and to this union a daughter, Jennifer, and a son, Drew, were born.
Dick taught physical education and coached for Milford Public Schools for 38 years, retiring in 2011. Dick and Jan loved to travel, especially to the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and San Diego, California, on several occasions. He was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed being the family handyman. He loved the time spent attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a member of the Milford United Methodist Church and was active with various committees over the years.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; daughter, Jennifer Fischer, Omaha; son and daughter-in-law, Drew and Leslie Fischer, also of Omaha; grandchildren, Taylor and Xavier Barrett, Yulee, Florida, Ellen, Jackson and Evan Fischer, all of Omaha; a great-granddaughter, Adaleigh Barrett, Yulee, Florida; his mother, Betty Fischer, Plattsmouth; a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Steve Hoffman, Overland Park, Kansas; a niece and nephew, Emily Hoffman, Russellville, Arkansas, and Alex Hoffman, Overland Park, Kansas, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard H., in 2016, and a granddaughter, Jordyn Kay Homan in 1995.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at the Milford United Methodist Church with Pastor Angela DeFisher officiating. Burial is in Blue Mound Cemetery, Milford. Memorial contributions suggested to the church or to the Kiwanis Backpack Program. Condolences to the family may be sent to lauberfh.com.
