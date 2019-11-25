Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people and seized 244 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Goehner Nov. 24.
Around 5 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Ford Explorer speeding at mile marker 373. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Troopers searched the vehicle and found 244 pounds of marijuana inside the cargo area.
The driver, Peter Sychamp, 52, of Sacramento, California, and passengers Pisa Phanthavong, 57, of Sacramento and Marich Poomchat, 22, of Thailand, were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. All three were lodged in Seward County Jail.
