Members of the Pleasant Dale American Legion and Auxiliary, along with the public, were able to reminisce about the history and “good old days” of the legion.
An open house was held at the legion building Nov. 10 to celebrate the legion’s 100th anniversary and the 70th anniversary of the Pleasant Dale post and auxiliary.
“I love looking at the history, seeing the community coming together and remembering loved ones,” Debbie Schnieder, Auxiliary member, said.
During the open house, service uniforms, family photos and memorabilia as well as recent event information were on display for visitors to see.
The Pleasant Dale American Legion Post 354 formed in February 1948, with the Auxiliary Unit formed the following year.
Since that time, the Pleasant Dale American Legion has sponsored over 70 participants in both Girls State and Boys State.
The auxiliary also sponsors a junior chapter and supports local students with scholarships.
There have been many fundraisers and donations made to surrounding communities and neighbors from both departments over the years, including a new hall dedicated in 1999.
