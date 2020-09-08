Nola Kremer Schmidt
June 14, 1923 – Aug. 31, 2020
Nola Kremer Schmidt was born June 14, 1923, to John and Sarah Yeackley and went to her heavenly home Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Seward at the age of 97.
They lived on the family farm southwest of Milford where she attended Country School District 47. Her parents both loved to sing, and their singing was one of their favorite pasttimes. Nola learned and loved to sing at an early age with the assistance of Aunt Eva. At the age of 16, Nola lost her mother and her family was forced to carry on without her. Nola was united in marriage to Archie Kremer and to this union, two sons were born, Darrel and Jerry. Together they lived on the family farm and later moved three miles south, where Nola was a farm wife and homemaker. She was also employed as a seamstress with Formfit Company in Crete for a few years.
Archie passed away in 1987, and Nola continued to live on the farm until her second marriage to Rudy Schmidt. Nola and Rudy resided in Goessel, Kansas, and were married for 16 years before his death in 2010. She moved back to Nebraska to be closer to her family in Milford and most recently resided in Seward. She was a life-long charter member of the Beth El Community Church and enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking and being active in her church. Nola also volunteered at the Et-Cetera Store, both in Goessel and Seward.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Marcy Kremer, of Seward; five grandchildren and spouses; Darrel’s children, Sean (Stacy) and Nicole (Shaun) Kremer; and Jerry’s children, Wendy Kremer, Amy (Kris) Schulz, Kelly (Shawn) Stutzman; eight great-grandchildren, Cole, Cameryn and Raeleigh Kremer, Colby and Austin VanDerslice, Hadyn Schulz, Grant and Carter Stutzman; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Nola was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Archie in 1987 and Rudy in 2010; her son, Darrel in 1999; brothers, Melvin and Joe Yeackley; and a sister, Erma Burkey.
A funeral service was Sept. 3 at Beth El Community Church in Milford with interment in Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorial contributions are suggested in care of the family for future designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lauberfh.com.
