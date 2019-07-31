At its July 23 budget meeting, the Milford City Council began official talks of hiring a city administrator.
Though the council took no action, council member Kelly Heser said she gathered information about the position from more than 20 other communities and presented it to the council to begin the discussion.
Heser said she wanted to look at the costs, pros and cons of having an administrator, then hold town hall meetings to educate residents. Ultimately, she said the people of Milford should get to decide whether the city needs an administrator or not.
On another agenda item, the council discussed requiring the Milford Fire and Rescue Department to begin charging fees for rescue calls.
Mayor Patrick Kelley said he thought the city could use the revenue from rescue calls to help pay for hiring a city administrator.
After more than an hour of discussion among council members and fire department members and a presentation by Doug Hunter, a representative of the Hickman rescue squad, which charges for calls, Kelley said he would no longer pursue the idea of charging.
Also at the meeting, the council authorized $2,500 in LB840 funds to pay for a pre-development planning study for revitalization grant money, hired new police officer Lisa Huschka at a starting wage of $17.75 per hour, discussed its budget for the coming fiscal year and discussed health insurance plans and city employee salaries for 2019-2020.
