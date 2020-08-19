The United States Department of Agriculture announced an extension to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program on Aug. 11 that would accept applications until Sept. 11.
That extension comes a week after the American Farm Bureau Federation and 27 other agricultural organizations sent a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting an extension to its original Aug. 28 deadline.
The extension now applies to multiple commodities, including specialty crops, aquaculture, nursery crops and cut flowers. That's in addition to non-specialty crops, wool, livestock, dairy and eggs, as was originally outlined in CFAP application.
“We thank USDA for responding quickly to our letter and addressing the needs of America's farmers and ranchers as they fight to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic,” a statement from AFBF President Zippy Duvall said. “COVID-19 has taken its toll on farmers across the country, regardless of what they grow or raise. No one can tell when this pandemic will end, and extending the deadline and expanding eligibility will provide a lifeline at a time it's needed most.”
Ag producers seeking applications or aid can contact the Farm Service Agency. Local branches of the USDA Service Center have also been made available to aid the application process, including tracking the status of applications.
Seward County residents can find those resources at the Seward Service Center located at 1940 N. Highway 15 in Seward, or by calling at (402) 643-4586.
