Seward County's Comprehensive Plan, a 20-year strategy to map the county's growth, underwent a series of open houses in multiple towns throughout the county in order to gauge residents' thoughts and concerns regarding growth.
A previous virtual open house drew more from Seward with smaller turnout from the county's other locations. So the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership, along with JEO Consulting Group, went to Milford on Aug. 10 and Utica and Garland on consecutive nights in order to determine how the county's residents would prefer to see growth in their county happen.
“We wanted to hear county-wide voices,” SCCDP President and CEO Jonathan Jank said. “We're pleased at the turnout of the events. Garland was the largest turnout, but Milford and Utica had good turnouts as well.”
The last time the county developed a comprehensive plan was in 2006-07. So, pandemic not withstanding, this year became time to start the groundwork on the next plan.
“The world has literally changed over that time,” Jank said. “They say it's a 20-year plan, but you typically look to update it after 10-plus. So it's good timing. And in the age we have now I think a lot of things are going to change.”
The county's comprehensive plan contains a multi-faceted approach. Officials sought public input on economic development, infrastructure and roads, groundwater and natural resources, ag land protection, housing and land use, and trails and recreation.
Zane Francescato, development director at SCCDP who also attended two of the open houses, said the overwhelming response that he received was that the county's rural residents preferred to stay as such. Growth outward wasn't outright rejected, but residents preferred if growth happened closer to existing cities and villages first.
“Controlled growth” is how one resident put it.
According to a comprehensive plan put forth by the SCCDP, 488 housing units are needed to be built throughout the county in order to accommodate projected growth. Residents in each community voiced their suggestions about where some of those housing units could go in their neighborhoods.
“The comprehensive plan is a cohesive plan for agriculture development because we are an ag county and we're here for those who want to live in rural Nebraska,” Seward County Zoning Official Becky Paulsen said.
Francescato also said that transportation and road issues were passionate topics for citizens. Paulsen said that Garland residents placed a higher emphasis on water conservation, understandable for their place in the eastern part of the county in the conservation district.
Seward County has become a growth county, shown by population studies, in part because of its agricultural growth, familiarity for those who grew up in it and its proximity to a metro area like Lincoln.
Planning for that continued growth was originally a difficult endeavor. Add in the additional uncertainties that a pandemic brought, as Jank and Paulsen said, more variables have been thrown into the mix. The county has rebounded to its pre-pandemic unemployment rate and businesses have returned, which has been an encouraging sign to county officials. The need for middle-class, or even borderline low-income housing, has become evident for the upcoming comprehensive plan.
“We've got a good thing going in Seward County,” Jank remembered hearing, “we want to see that continue.”
“It was obvious to us that some want to live in the smaller communities just for schools,” Paulsen said. “I think there's great potential for Seward County. These open houses were informative.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.