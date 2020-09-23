Eight members of Milford's Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter placed in the top 10 at the National FCCLA STAR competition. One of them was named national champion while watching the virtual conference.
Sophia Birch won Leadership, Level 2, at the national convention for her project titled “Learning to Love Leading.” She earned the highest distinction while the team of Ella Hostetler and Cassidy June finished second in National Programs in Action, Level 2, for Milford. Ashlyn Schildt and Erin Landkamer placed fourth for Interior Design, Level 2, Alyssa Bell and Sydney Schildt placed ninth for FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 3, and Myranda Schildt finished 10th in Food Innovations, Level 1.
Birch has been a FCCLA member for years. Experiencing this year's convention in July, however, was something she didn't anticipate. The entire national convention was online, so she had to alter her typical preparations.
“I had to video my speech and send it in, along with the slideshow that I used at District STAR,” she said. “I prepared by fully memorizing my speech and making edits to both the speech and slideshow.”
The constant that remained from pre-coronavirus times – a red FCCLA blazer that she needed to wear, per National Leadership Conference dress code.
She was confident in her presentation but didn't think she'd be announced as a national champion by the end of the conference.
“When I found out I was the national champion I was surprised and excited,” she said. “Winning at National STAR has been my dream since I joined FCCLA in seventh grade, and it was awesome to make that dream a reality.”
Birch and her teammates were honored at Milford's FCCLA/FBLA Kick Off event on Sept. 14. Instructor Mallory Gregory said the event began by handing out medals to those who participated at state and national competitions.
“We are so proud of her,” Gregory said.
Birch served as vice chairperson on the Nebraska State Peer Officer Career Leader Team last year and once again was chosen as a FCCLA state officer this year.
