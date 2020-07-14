For a week, the Milford pool opened to a receptive audience. One sliver of the common summer activities finally returned and just in time to deliver a reprieve from the sweltering heat.
Instead of continuing through new directed health measures, the Milford pool board held a meeting and decided to regroup. They had personnel issues with a lack of certification courses being offered, which meant scheduling conflicts down the line. So, according to Scott Bashore, pool liaison to the Milford city council, they decided to close doors for a few weeks.
“We're just taking a minute to regroup a little bit and we'll open up more,” he said. “It's just been so fluid with everything and all the changes. You can't keep up. It's been tricky but we managed.”
The Milford Pool shared open spots for swimming lessons and posted about opening to 75% capacity as recently as June 29 on its Facebook page. The following day, the pool announced it would close from July 1 through 6 and that swimming lessons would not be provided.
As of July 9 the doors were still locked with the same sign up suggesting the July 6 reopen. Bashore said that while he couldn't share health information of pool visitors, that new reopen date has now been set for July 15.
A Facebook post mentioned the pool was taking appropriate steps to ensure safety of the community and pool staff. Bashore said that meant cleaning more of the environment, like the pool's slide, so that it could be ready for a reopen.
“Had to make things like the slide, private pool parties a little more available,” Bashore said. “We wanted to give it a real good cleaning and step it up.”
Staff was anxious to open the pool, taking cues from Lincoln and surrounding communities on when it was safe to do so. Bashone said that when the pool opens it'll feature time sessions with a half-hour between for cleaning.
“We had that soft open for a week and kept it a little slow so we could get a feel for what we were looking at,” he said. “Didn't take long at all and it worked pretty well.”
The pool will continue to conduct temperature checks and sign-ins upon entry. They've communicated with Four Corners Health District, which approved the July 15 reopen. By then, Bashore said, the pool “will be clean, safe and ready to roll.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.