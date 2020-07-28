Another goodbye was said to the old city hall and police station over the weekend. The city of Milford held a garage sale of surplus items from its old building that didn't have a home in the new facility.
City employees and the police department moved into the new building in February and enjoyed two weeks in the facility before the novel coronavirus swept through and forced them out. Earlier this month, employees returned to the building and the city council officially voted July 7 to hold the surplus sale.
So City Clerk Jeanne Hoggins and Milford Police Chief Forrest Siebken supervised the garage sale starting at 8 a.m. on July 24. Hoggins said that they were busy right away as some in the city beat the mid-day heat by arriving early.
City maintenance workers helped load larger items like desks and steel beams onto trailers to help deliver items that couldn't fit in customer's vehicles. Hoggins tried helping lift one of those steel beams after 10 a.m. and dropped it immediately because it already became too warm.
Arranged on the east side of the new building, partly in a two-stall garage, were the various items for sale. There were old VHS players, desks, phones and even baseball bats from older city recreational ventures.
Milford residents walked through and picked through the discounted items for deals while also supporting the city government.
