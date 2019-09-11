Milford High School will honor its 1969 football team, which was crowned the Class C state champion that season.
This Friday night, Sept. 13, the team members will be recognized during the Eagles’ game against Auburn, which starts at 7 p.m.
Letters were sent to each of the 52 team members for which the school had an address. Eighteen team members responded and plan to be at the Friday game.
Teammates may RSVP to the high school office before Friday to ensure their name is included. Call (402) 761-2525 for more information.
A tailgate will be held prior to the game, with proceeds benefiting the Fine Arts department at MHS.
