The Seward County Fair will feature country music icon Joe Diffie this Friday, Aug. 9.
Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, a Grammy Award winner and 25-year member of the Grand Ole Opry, Joe Diffie has had these seven No. 1 hits, including “Home,” “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)” “If You Want Me To,” “Third Rock from the Sun,” “Pickup Man,” “So Help Me Girl” and “Bigger Than the Beatles.”
Diffie has put out 13 studio albums and six compilation albums and charted 38 singles. Among his albums, 1993’s Honky Tonk Attitude and 1994’s Third Rock from the Sun have been certified platinum and sold over one million copies. His 1992 album Regular Joe and 1995’s Life’s So Funny are both certified gold.
In addition to his seven No. 1 hits, Diffie has had 10 other songs reach the Top 10, including “New Way (To Light Up an Old Flame),” “Is It Cold in Here,” “Ships That Don't Come In,” “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die),” “John Deere Green,” “Texas Size Heartache,” “A Night to Remember,” “It’s Always Somethin,’” and “In Another World.”
Diffie isn't slowing down either. He had a new album out last year entitled I Got This, which saw the release of songs “I Got This” and “Quit You.”
Diffie will take the grandstand stage at the Seward County Fair at 9 p.m. Friday.
The Nebraska country rock Dylan Bloom Band will open the show, beginning at 7 p.m. The Dylan Bloom band recorded their third album, Truck Driver, in Nashville.
Tickets are available online at etix.com or at Jones National Bank and Trust, Cattle Bank and Trust in Seward and at the gate. Cost is $20 in advance or $25 the day of the show.
The fairgrounds are located at 400 N. 14th Street in Seward.
Austin Schweitzer, a member of the Seward County Ag Society, worked to book Diffie along with Becwar Associates Entertainment Agency of Lincoln.
“Joe Diffie is such a popular singer with so many fun popular hit songs, we feel he will make a great addition to our fair schedule,” Schweitzer said. “We want to thank all the volunteers that help with our fair and all the people that have came to the past Seward County Fair shows.”
Gayle Becwar, owner of Becwar and Associates Entertainment Agency, booked Blackhawk last year for the Seward County Fair.
“Joe Diffie is so respected by many of today’s top artists that Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett wrote the Jason Aldean 2013 hit song “1994” that pays tribute to Joe Diffie and many of his classic hit songs.”
The video for “1994” features Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Jake Owen and Thomas Rhett.
“It was a nice shot in the arm, and a lot of fans are coming to my shows now to see who the dude is that Jason and Thomas are talking about,” Diffie said. “The really amazing thing is that younger fans come to my concerts and know every song that I sing. Obviously, they’ve gone back and downloaded something and it’s pretty cool.”
The Seward County Fair runs Thursday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 10. It also features a team roping contest Thursday night, figure 8 race on Saturday and demolition derby on Sunday. The entire schedule of events can be found at sewardcountyfair.com.
