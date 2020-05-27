After discussion, the 2020 Milford Family Fun Days has been canceled.
“After a lot of thought, a few tears and a lot of discussion we decided to cancel it,” Milford Community Chamber of Commerce President Nancy Jantze said. “It was a sad decision, but we felt like it was the right thing to do.”
The Milford Chamber of Commerce announced on May 22 that the 2020 edition of the annual celebration won't continue in its typical form due to social distancing brought about by the spread of COVID-19.
Milford Family Fun Days is typically spread across a weekend in July. This year the chamber decided to continue with only a fireworks display to be conducted at the Welch Park Ballfields beginning at 9:30 p.m. on July 25. Attendees have been asked to stay in their cars and adhere to social distancing requirements at the time.
“Fireworks are expensive,” Jantze said. “But it's one way the chamber could give back to the community and let them know we're all in this together.”
