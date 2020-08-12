Between conference calls in a wood-paneled room behind a library on a technical school's campus that expands as far back as 1941, Dr. Joel Michaelis soaked in his new part-time home.
Southeast Community College's Milford campus is one of three he's become responsible for since being named the school's vice president in July.
Michaelis took the scenic route to Nebraska. He spent his youth in North Dakota and rural Kansas before eventually attending three different universities in Texas and starting his career in academia there. He was the chief academic officer of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College for three years before coming join Dr. Paul Illich's group of leaders as Southeast Community College vice president.
Michaelis' journey isn't a novel one. As he explained, there's no trailblazing to his success story.
“There's no secret to the secret sauce,” he said. “What it comes down to is that our primary consideration, from my perspective, always starts with the students. We want our students to be successful.”
That's where Michaelis has said he's found his belonging at SCC. In his history, which has involved stops at Paris Junior College, Central Texas College, Howard College, Hill College, Galveston College and Navarro College before moving to Kentucky, Michaelis said he's encountered institutions conscious of financial hardships that were only prepared to do the bare minimum for their students. He also expressed his dissatisfaction for the idea that all someone needs to teach is four walls and a chalkboard. Michaelis said he's told those people he'll pitch a circus tent and set out folding chairs.
“I don't see anything wrong in providing a space where students are proud to go there,” Michaelis said. “They're proud to teach there and the community is proud to offer that to its citizens. I think that's a good thing.
“From what I can tell SCC has a long history of doing that and under the current leadership, I think we'll continue doing that and people will continue to see that.”
Michaelis walked onto the Milford campus when community pride at the school has soared. Prairie Hall, a new dormitory, was completed within the last year and ground has already broken on another new dormitory. The new Crete Carrier Diesel Technology and Welding Center also just opened its doors, offering new resources in diesel mechanics and welding.
Those innovations, to him, proved the excitement and pride for continued progress going forward. Instead of being content with programs, he's only heard a quest for improvement since stepping first foot onto SCC's campus.
“I don't know how you wouldn't want to be part of what's going on here,” Michaelis said. “It's not just the building, it's the transformation of everything. It's the whole approach when working with administrators, faculty, students.
“I've been to where you ask what's the least we can do to be successful. It's nice to be somewhere where we can be the best in the midwest and we ask 'How can we be the best in the country?'”
SCC's new vice president underwent a two-day in-person interview process. His first day was spent at the Lincoln campus, learning the ins-and-outs of where he's been situated since arriving. The next day he spent the morning at the Milford campus, learning the history of the campus' innovation. After lunch he went south to spend the final portion of his interview process in Beatrice.
The substantial differences in those campuses, as well as their uniting sense of community, made the decision an easy one in Michaelis' mind. He shared his appreciation for the city of Lincoln where he and his wife now own a home. He especially loved driving 30 minutes – maybe closer to 40 to abide by speed limits – to find rural communities surrounded by its agricultural and industrial history.
“I'm comfortable all over, having gone to three different universities and going throughout the junior college system,” he said, “but this is where I feel that sense of community.”
