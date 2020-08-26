Nineteen Milford High School football players have had to quarantine, 15 of whom were put on the warning or exposure list, stemming from possible exposure to a confirmed cases of coronavirus.
That, in addition to other confirmed cases, led Milford to cancel its regular-season opener against Malcolm, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28.
“It's been a learning process for me,” Milford Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Wingard said at the Four Corners Health District's Aug. 20 briefing. “We sent letters late in the evening so we need to change communication there. Sending out 18 notifications that night was difficult. And that (cancelling the football game) wasn't the most popular decision, but we'll work through it.
“We're not the only ones dealing with it.”
Malcolm has already rescheduled that season opening game to play Fairbury. That game will not affect wild card points standings for Malcolm, Milford or Fairbury.
Omaha Public Schools and Lincoln Public Schools have already dealt with students and teachers undergoing quarantine. A small outbreak in Beatrice resulted in students quarantining. Grand Island High School's regular-season football opener against Kearney was postponed to a later date after a member of the Grand Island football coaching staff tested positive earlier this month.
Seward Public Schools has maintained safety throughout the first two weeks. Dr. Josh Fields, district superintendent, told health officials on that same briefing video conference that neck gators were purchased for football players to help stifle the spread of germs during practice.
