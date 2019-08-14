Milford welcomed 12 new teachers and staff for the start of the 2019-2020 academic year. They are:
Dan Bartels
Position: junior high football coach and elementary staff member
Previous experience: five years substituting
and six years as a second grade teacher
Originally from: Franklin
College: Doane University
Family: Wife Molly and children Clayton, Jaxton and Zoey
Hobbies: going to Husker games, reading, golfing and boating
Nancy Buchli
Position: math para
Previous experience: adjunct professor at Southeast Community College and substitute teacher at Milford Public Schools
Originally from: Clay Center, Kansas
College: Concordia University, Nebraska
Family: Husband TJ and children Cody, Dakotah, Ethan, Annabelle and
Ellianna
Hobbies: Walking
Cody Eitzmann
Position: 7-12 grade special education
Extracurricular: Junior high football coach
Previous experience: K-8 special education at Immanual Lutheran School in Wentzvile, Missouri
College: Concordia University, Nebraska
Originally from: Byron
Family: Wife Taylor and son Griffin
Hobbies: Hunting, traveling and playing/watching sports
Lynsey Kayton
Position: First grade teacher
Previous experience: student taught special education and kindergarten in Milford
Originally from: Seward
College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Family: Husband Thomas
Hobbies: jogging, taking bike rides and traveling
Sheila Kerins
Position: Sixth grade teacher
Previous experience: student taught third grade in Milford
Originally from: Omaha
College: Doane University
Family: fiance Jacob
Hobbies: crafting and walks with her dog, Callie
Mindy Miller
Position: third grade teacher
Previous experience: K-12 teacher at Bee and daycare provider
Originally from: North Platte
College: Concordia University, Nebraska
Family: Husband Greg and children Nathan, Tanya, Ashlynn and Jarrett
Hobbies: read, play and watch sports and scrapebook
Tonya Parra
Position: 7-12 special education teacher
Previous experience: taught at Kansas City Public Schools, Lincoln Public
Schools and Friend Public Schools
Originally from: Seward
College: Peru State College
Family: Husband Andy and children Sydney, Lauryn, Zack and Leyton
Hobbies: reading, watching Grey’s Anatomy and going to garage sales
Emily Restau
Position: Substitute teacher
Extracurricular: head volleyball coach
Previous experience: five years teaching at David City Public School
Originally from: Central City
College: Peru State College
Family: Husband Nick and daughter Electa
Hobbies: staying active
Tiffany Reynolds
Position: Kindergarten teacher
Previous experience: kindergarten teacher at Lincoln Public Schools for 13 years and three years in Fort Myers, Florida
Originally from: Milford
College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Family: Husband TJ and daughters Sarah and Hannah
Hobbies: reading and golfing
Rhonda Shively
Position: Cook
Previous experience: one year at Seward Elementary School
Originally from: Garland
Family: Husband Doug and daughter Rachel
Hobbies: Walking and Jazzercise
Brittany Troyer
Position: Preschool para
Previous experience: 12 years at Little Leaps Child Development Center in Milford
Family: Husband Andrew and children Paizleigh, Witten and Knox
Hobbies: Target runs, reading and watching Hallmark movies
Taylor Wiltfong
Position: Fifth grade teacher
Previous experience: student taught third grade
Originally from: Omaha
College: Concordia University, Nebraska
Family: Husband Riley
Hobbies: reading, traveling and running
