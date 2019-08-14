Milford Public Schools new teachers 2019-2020

New staff members for Milford Public Schools for the 2019-2020 academic school year are, from left: (front row) Cody Eitzmann, Tonya Parra, Nancy Buchli, Emily Restau, Brittany Troyer and Taylor Wiltfong; and (second row) Dan Bartels, Rhonda Shively, Tiffany Reynolds, Sheila Kerins, Lynsey Kayton and Mindy Miller.

 Courtesy photo

Milford welcomed 12 new teachers and staff for the start of the 2019-2020 academic year. They are:

Dan Bartels

Position: junior high football coach and elementary staff member

Previous experience: five years substituting

and six years as a second grade teacher

Originally from: Franklin

College: Doane University

Family: Wife Molly and children Clayton, Jaxton and Zoey

Hobbies: going to Husker games, reading, golfing and boating

Nancy Buchli

Position: math para

Previous experience: adjunct professor at Southeast Community College and substitute teacher at Milford Public Schools

Originally from: Clay Center, Kansas

College: Concordia University, Nebraska

Family: Husband TJ and children Cody, Dakotah, Ethan, Annabelle and

Ellianna

Hobbies: Walking

Cody Eitzmann

Position: 7-12 grade special education

Extracurricular: Junior high football coach

Previous experience: K-8 special education at Immanual Lutheran School in Wentzvile, Missouri

College: Concordia University, Nebraska

Originally from: Byron

Family: Wife Taylor and son Griffin

Hobbies: Hunting, traveling and playing/watching sports

Lynsey Kayton

Position: First grade teacher

Previous experience: student taught special education and kindergarten in Milford

Originally from: Seward

College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Family: Husband Thomas

Hobbies: jogging, taking bike rides and traveling

Sheila Kerins

Position: Sixth grade teacher

Previous experience: student taught third grade in Milford

Originally from: Omaha

College: Doane University

Family: fiance Jacob

Hobbies: crafting and walks with her dog, Callie

Mindy Miller

Position: third grade teacher

Previous experience: K-12 teacher at Bee and daycare provider

Originally from: North Platte

College: Concordia University, Nebraska

Family: Husband Greg and children Nathan, Tanya, Ashlynn and Jarrett

Hobbies: read, play and watch sports and scrapebook

Tonya Parra

Position: 7-12 special education teacher

Previous experience: taught at Kansas City Public Schools, Lincoln Public

Schools and Friend Public Schools

Originally from: Seward

College: Peru State College

Family: Husband Andy and children Sydney, Lauryn, Zack and Leyton

Hobbies: reading, watching Grey’s Anatomy and going to garage sales

Emily Restau

Position: Substitute teacher

Extracurricular: head volleyball coach

Previous experience: five years teaching at David City Public School

Originally from: Central City

College: Peru State College

Family: Husband Nick and daughter Electa

Hobbies: staying active

Tiffany Reynolds

Position: Kindergarten teacher

Previous experience: kindergarten teacher at Lincoln Public Schools for 13 years and three years in Fort Myers, Florida

Originally from: Milford

College: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Family: Husband TJ and daughters Sarah and Hannah

Hobbies: reading and golfing

Rhonda Shively

Position: Cook

Previous experience: one year at Seward Elementary School

Originally from: Garland

Family: Husband Doug and daughter Rachel

Hobbies: Walking and Jazzercise

Brittany Troyer

Position: Preschool para

Previous experience: 12 years at Little Leaps Child Development Center in Milford

Family: Husband Andrew and children Paizleigh, Witten and Knox

Hobbies: Target runs, reading and watching Hallmark movies

Taylor Wiltfong

Position: Fifth grade teacher

Previous experience: student taught third grade

Originally from: Omaha

College: Concordia University, Nebraska

Family: Husband Riley

Hobbies: reading, traveling and running

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.