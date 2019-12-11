The new municipal building is almost finished at the corner of First Street and Walnut Avenue in Milford.
Last week, the ceiling grids and lights went in. Landscaping and concrete work is being completed outside, and three flagpoles have been installed out front.
The brick has been placed on the exterior, and glass went in last week, as well.
City Clerk Jeanne Hoggins and Police Chief Forrest Siebken are in the process of choosing furnishings for the building, which their two departments will occupy.
The building is tentatively set for completion in late January.
