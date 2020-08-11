Milo D. Sperling
Aug. 18, 1934 – Aug. 4, 2020
Milo Dean Sperling, of Seward, was born Aug. 18, 1934, in Arlington, to Edgar and Lily (Scheer) Sperling. He passed away Aug. 4, 2020, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln, at the age of 85 years.
He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Arlington. Milo attended St. Paul Lutheran School in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School in 1952. Milo played basketball and baseball in high school. He continued playing baseball and bowling after high school for local teams with his friends. He coached the local legion baseball team. He served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1958. After being discharged, he returned to Arlington and served as a member of the Army Reserve in Fremont. Milo worked with his family running their turkey business.
On June 30, 1962, he was united in marriage to Maureen Sue Ahlschwede at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward. Milo and Maureen raised four children in Arlington and later on a farm south of Seward. The family moved to Seward in 1978, where Milo farmed, raised cattle and worked for the Seward County weed district. Milo was a member of St. John Lutheran Church where he ushered and was on several boards. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and going to Lincoln Saltdogs games. He enjoyed attending the activities of his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Maureen Sperling of Lincoln; daughter, Deneen Sperling and Mike Eich of Seward; Chastidy (Cheever) and Eric Fischer and daughter Tatum of Lincoln; son, Darin and Nicole (Frerichs) Sperling and sons Conner and Cody of Roca; son, Dana and LaDawn (Capek) Sperling of Lakewood, Colorado; daughter, Darice (Sperling) and Scott Crews and daughters Brooke and Amber of Omaha; sister-in-law, Ardeth Sperling of Arlington; sister, Ardes and Ray Vance of Alphagretta, Georgia; brother-in-law, Gordon Ahlschwede of Ontario, California; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Milo was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Lily Sperling; stepmother, Clara; brother, Don; sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Babe “Bud” Drum.
A funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Seward. If you cannot attend the service, it will be live streamed on YouTube “St. John Seward Live Stream.” Memorial contributions are suggested to the Orphan Grain Train, St. John Lutheran Church or the donor's choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.
