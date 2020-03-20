MILFORD CITY OFFICES: As of March 18, the City of Milford has closed its offices to the public, but staff are still available to help customers over the phone, by mail and by email.
The Milford City Council is convening an emergency meeting at 3:30 p.m. today, March 20, via teleconference.
On the agenda is the acknowledgement of a Local Disaster Declaration by Mayor Patrick Kelley and a resolution to suspend late fees and disconnections for water and sewer utilities through May 31, 2020.
Mayor Patrick Kelley released a statement outlining the city's plan moving forward.
"If there is something that cannot be completed through our website or the drop box, please call ahead to see about alternatives," Kelley said.
In-home water meter change outs are currently suspended. The water and sewer department reminds residents that cleaning/disinfectant wipes are not flushable and should be thrown in the trash instead of the toilet.
Rental of all city buildings has been suspended until further notice. The senior center and library are both closed.
FoodNet, which operates out of the fire hall, is currently suspended, with future plans to be determined.
Building inspections will be limited to new construction and outdoor projects. No in-home inspections will take place until further notice.
Public restrooms in city parks will remain closed.
The Blue River Baseball League has canceled practices at this time, and will reassess on April 6 to determine the status of games this season.
City hall may be reached by calling (402) 761-3247.
MILFORD SENIOR CENTER: The Milford Senior Center will offer delivered lunches for seniors age 60 and older in Milford who are self-isolating or quarantined beginning Monday, March 23.
Director Amy Salistean said the center is also offering a book and movie delivery service in conjunction with Webermeier Memorial Library, as well as a buddy check-in system to help curb loneliness.
For more information, call Salistean at the Milford Senior Center at (402) 761-3367.
