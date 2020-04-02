Fifty-four new homes could add a lot to Milford’s economy.
That’s the goal for Timber Creek Development LLC, made up of four local investors.
At its March meeting, the Milford City Council heard from Joe Schluckebier, who’s a member of the LLC, along with Tim and Shelly Troyer and Dan Muhleisen.
“This vision started several years ago,” Schluckebier said.
Tim Troyer, Schluckebier said, has been farming the land near South B Street for a long time and purchased it last fall with development in mind.
The group has been working with JEO Consulting of Omaha, the city’s engineering firm, to come up with preliminary plans for a subdivision.
It would be located off South B Street near the golf course, city park and swimming pool.
“We think it’s a real desirable location. It’s surrounded by a wooded area and a creek,” Schluckebier said. “It naturally rounds out this portion of the city.”
The council approved the preliminary plans after two public hearings on March 3—one to rezone the property to residential and one on the preliminary plat drawing. The property is next to an existing residential area.
Each of the 54 lots would average about 11,000 square feet, or 1/4 acre.
The group plans to develop the area in three phases.
The first phase includes paving streets up to the existing sanitary sewer easement and will accommodate 16 lots on the west side of the subdivision.
“Some of the infrastructure, including a sewer line that was put in years ago and all the utilities, are pretty accessible there,” Schluckebier said.
Drainage, he said, shouldn’t be a problem, since the land slopes downhill into a creek.
“(It’s one of) those issues that have maybe halted other developments that we were able to overcome,” he said.
The second phase will build out to the east, and the third phase will finish out the rounded area to the south.
Once completed, the subdivision will have three culs-de-sac, one in each phase.
Kyle Crouch, land development project manager with JEO, said the subdivision falls in line with Seward County’s recent housing study, which showed a drastic need for more housing—hundreds of homes across the county.
The idea is that building new homes will create more options for people at different income levels.
“People moving up into these new construction homes will free up some housing in other parts of town,” Schluckebier said.
The plans the council approved are only preliminary, not the final plat.
The final plat is expected to be brought before the council for approval in April or May, with construction and grading work anticipated to begin in early or late summer.
Some aspects of the development need to be negotiated with the city before final approval, and Crouch said they plan to meet with Southeast Community College to discuss their future development plans, as well.
The developers plan to have each phase annexed into the Milford city limits. They don’t anticipate any additional future development to the south because of the creek that runs through, and they won’t remove the tree cover in the area.
Items that still need to be negotiated include street and right of way widths, storm runoff, erosion control and utility placement.
“Those things would be hashed out in the final plat,” said Kendall Hoggins, building and zoning superintendent for the city.
Hoggins said the Planning and Zoning Commission approved the preliminary plans on a unanimous vote.
Mayor Patrick Kelley said the last subdivision added to Milford was the Jantze development in 1991.
Kelley presented numbers from the Nebraska Public Power District on the potential subdivision’s economic impact on Milford.
With just the 16 houses in the first phase, he said, each house would create 1.3 to 1.4 temporary jobs employing plumbers, electricians, carpenters and others.
Each house would result in $4,900-$6,500 in property taxes being paid. That totals around $264,600 for all 54 lots. The city receives about 24% of that, or $63,504 on the low side of the estimate and $84,240 on the high side.
“Our economy is going to really thrive with these houses going up,” Kelley said.
“We’ve put a lot of work into planning a development that we think the city can be very proud of,” Schluckebier said.
