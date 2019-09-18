On Sept. 13, Milford celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 1969 state champion football team during halftime of the Eagles’ game against Auburn.
The 1969 team entered the season coming off a 5-2-2 campaign the previous year and under the guidance of a new head coach, Ted Allison, and assistant coach, Roger Huss. The Eagles had 52 members on the squad with 12 returning letter winners led by returning All-Atlas Conference players Steve Anderson. Rex Stych and Richard Kremer.
Milford opened that season with an 42-6 victory at Exeter and then looked to take down Seward Concordia at home, which had finished the previous season undefeated and ranked fourth in the Lincoln Journal Star.
Led by a punt return from Steve Anderson and an outstanding defensive effort, the Eagles defeated Concordia 16-0, which paved the way for the rest of the season.
After a victory over Raymond Central in week three, Milford entered the ratings at fifth. The following week, Milford took on Friend at home and came out flat, only leading 6-0 at the half. Assistant Coach Huss got them fired up in the locker room, which led to a 26-8 victory. The Eagles proceeded to move up to third in the ratings.
Wilber was next on the schedule, and the Eagles defeated the Wolverines 14-0 in a massive rain storm. The following week, Milford rose to No. 1 in the Journal Star ratings and never looked back.
After convincing wins over Meridian, Henderson and East Butler, the Eagles traveled to Plymouth to take on Tri-County and secure an undefeated season and possible state championship.
After getting behind 12-0 in the first quarter, the Eagles answered with a touchdown and two-point conversion in the second quarter to cut the lead to 12-8. After a scoreless third quarter and with a number of injuries on defense, Milford looked as if the team was going to drop its first game of the year as Tri-County drove down the field into scoring territory.
However, the Eagles held the Trojans on the 4-yard line and made an impressive drive down the field as time was running out. After a trick play went up the middle for 30 yards, quarterback Jon Trabert threw the ball to Rich Kremer in the endzone for a touchdown.
After a successful two point-conversion, the Eagles won 16-12 and completed an undefeated season.
In the pre-playoff era of high school football, the Eagles had to wait an entire week before finally being crowned the Class C State Champions. Milford finished the season as the only undefeated, untied team in Class C which was composed of 128 schools at the time.
Tri-captains of the team were Jon Trabert, Rex Stych and David Ficke. Earning postseason honors were All-State back junior Steve Anderson and All-State Honorable Mention lineman Rex Stych.
The 1969 football team is raising the necessary funds to establish an endowed scholarship for high school seniors in honor of the state championship football team through the Milford Schools Foundation. If you are interested in donating, contact the district office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.