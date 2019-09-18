The Milford High band will be one of 23 middle and high school marching bands in the 61st annual Band Day parade at the University of Nebraska at Kearney this Saturday, Sept. 21.
A long-standing tradition, the parade, scheduled for 10 a.m. in downtown Kearney, is a celebration of music that showcases bands from across Nebraska and gives them a chance to perform prior to the Oct. 5 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Competition in Grand Island.
UNK’s Band Day Parade begins at 21st Street and Third Avenue, follows Third Avenue south to Railroad Street, heads east to Central Avenue, then turns north before ending at the Museum of Nebraska Art at the corner of Central Avenue and 24th Street.
The top three bands in each class will receive trophies for parade marching, and additional trophies will be awarded to the outstanding drumline and color guard and overall champion.
Bands will also participate in the Bearcat Marching Festival, which follows the 1 p.m. parade awards ceremony at Kearney High School. The festival provides a “comments only” clinic format, where bands receive feedback about their field performances in advance of formal competitions later in the fall.
