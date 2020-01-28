Mary D. Eilers
Oct. 16, 1929 – Jan. 23, 2020
Mary D. Eilers was born Oct. 16, 1929, in Emerald and died Jan. 23, 2020, in Pleasant Dale at the age of 90 years, 3 months and 7 days. A service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant Dale Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eilers family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.
