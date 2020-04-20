One Lincoln man died in a motorcycle accident April 19 in Seward County.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 and 294th Road.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on Highway 6 when it veered off the road to the right and went through the ditch.
The driver and sole rider, Connor Brown, 20, of Lincoln was transported to Seward Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, and Brown was wearing a helmet. The preliminary investigation shows that speed was a factor.
The crash is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Milford Fire and Rescue responded.
