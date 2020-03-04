When people visit the Main Street Market in Milford, they have a chance to step back in time. With home-style canned goods, old-fashioned candies, homemade noodles and wooden toys, it feels like home.
The store has been in its corner spot since 2015. Owned by Neil and Lucinda Burkholder, Missouri natives, the store offers a variety of things in bulk and a deli, along with other items.
When they moved to Milford, they missed the bulk food stores.
“We could see how one could help out the Milford community,” Lucinda said. “It was a new idea to some people, but others had family out of state who would buy cheeses, Lebanon bologna and pickle loaf at these markets.”
Running a market was something new to the family.
“It was a total learning experience,” Neil said. He used to be an auto-body mechanic, “but we had a lot of people we could talk to.”
Pac ‘N’ Save recently closed its Milford location, accelerating the Burkholders’ desire and action to expand the store. It was something they were planning, but the closing of Pac ‘N’ Save gave them an opportunity they didn’t have before. They added space to the store and purchased frozen/dairy coolers from the closed grocery store.
The expansion brings the opportunity to sell additional products, including bread. The Burkholders are hoping to expand their produce section, as well, bringing the store in line with fresh groceries.
They sell ice cream, homemade pizza crusts, frozen pies and dinner rolls.
The customer base has expanded along with the store expansion. Neil said people like the homey atmosphere of the market. Lucinda said that atmosphere has been lost a bit with the new crowds.
“Before you could talk to people for a few minutes,” she said.
The Mennonite owners said the type of store they run is usually owned by Amish or Mennonite families with large families to help run the store. When their children were younger, they would help out. She said the clientele are older and they didn’t mind it when their 11-year-old son ran the cash register in the past.
“The Main Street Market has done a great job of expanding their store to accommodate our community when our grocery store closed,” Jordon Folkers, Milford Chamber of Commerce president, said. “They continue to offer great products as well as a very unique and special shopping experience I feel you can't find in a lot of other towns in Nebraska.”
