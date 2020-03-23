Here are some local resources in the Seward County area for those who may be in need of help with food, bills and more during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you're in a giving mood, these are places you can contribute.
Give and Gather Boxes: Seward United Methodist Church has added totes in its east door area outside the building at 1400 N. Fifth St. Anyone is welcome to give food, toilet paper and other supplies, or take what they need from the totes. Open to all.
Food Net: Seward United Methodist Church will continue its weekly Food Net food distribution at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Instead of visitors coming into the church, the distribution will be done in drive-up style in the parking lot. No appointment necessary. Volunteers are needed. Contact the church at (402) 643-4156 to volunteer. All are welcome.
Churches: Churches in the Seward County area have funds available to help assist those who need help with paying bills or other financial needs. Contact a local church.
Mobile Food Bank: The Lincoln Mobile Food Bank will be in Seward at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, in the St. John Lutheran Church parking lot, 919 N. Columbia Ave. The food bank will pre-bag food for people to pick up in their vehicles.
Blood Drive: The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive in the St. John Lutheran Church Parking Lot on Monday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. NCBB is the main provider of blood for Seward Memorial Hospital. Because of blood drives being canceled throughout the state, all types of blood are in critical need. The church is at 919 N. Columbia Ave. in Seward.
Ministerium: The Milford Ministerium is notifying the community that during this time of the COVID-19 outbreak, if people are unable to get out for groceries or pharmacy needs, the churches of Milford are glad to make those trips for them. Contact the Rev. Tim Springer at (402) 826-7529.
Foster Friends: Foster Friends in Seward is available to assist with needs such as clothing and other items for area families. The organization is in need of diapers at this time. For more information, call (402) 646-0542.
Set up a donation: Seward County Chamber and Development and Seward County Bridges are offering to put donors in touch with organizations that will benefit from their contributions. Contact Megan Kahler at the SCCDP office at (402) 643-4189.
United Way: Nebraska Finance Authority and United Way have set up a COVID-19 community economic relief fund. Call 1-866-211-9966 to be connected with a list of local agencies to provide assistance for bills, food etc.
Milford Public Schools: Milford Public Schools is accepting financial donations to assist families in need with school supplies, internet access or other school-related items that may be needed during the school closure and to help defray costs volunteers are incurring while helping students. Donations may be sent or brought to the district office at 1200 W. First St. in Milford or call (402) 761-3321 for more information. However, if you receive a call or email asking for donations, call the office to confirm the legitimacy of the request before giving.
Have another resource? Let us know by calling (402) 643-3676 or emailing emily@sewardindependent.com.
