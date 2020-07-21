Linda S. Wiley
Oct. 2, 1959 – July 15, 2020
Linda Sue Wiley, 60, of Milford passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Linda was born Oct. 2, 1959, in Ord to Gerald and Norma (Klanecky) Krikac. She was raised on the family farm west of Ord in Geranium Township, Valley County. She attended Valley County District 29 Bluegrass and Ord-Comstock elementary schools, graduating from Ord High School in 1977. Following graduation, she attended Central Community College in Hastings.
On April 25, 1981, Linda was united in marriage to William “Bill” Wiley at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Valley County. The couple resided in Kearney until August of 1981, when Bill accepted a teaching position with SCC-Milford. To this union one son, Joshua, was born.
Linda was employed at the Kearney Clinic and City of Kearney, then the ASCS Office in Seward, Concordia College and the last 25 years with Educational Service Unit 6 in Milford.
Linda enjoyed visiting and playing cards with family and friends and participating in outdoor activities such as competitive archery, hunting, fishing and camping as well as researching her and her family’s genealogy. She loved to dance and listen to polka music. Linda was always willing to go out of her way and help others.
Survivors include her husband, William “Bill” of Milford; son, Joshua of Omaha; a brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Gladys Krikac of Lincoln; a sister and spouse, Jane and Steve Vech of Ord; and a host of special nieces and nephews and their families. Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Norma (Klanecky) Krikac, her father, Gerald Krikac, and a sister, Sheryl (Krikac) Krcilek.
Linda’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service was July 21. Memorial contributions are suggested in care of the family for future designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lauberfh.com.
